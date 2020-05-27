RCMP investigate homicide after human remains found in Hants County van

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a homicide after human remains were found in a van in Hants County that may be connected to an earlier home invasion.

Early on Sunday, two people fled their home on Ridge Road in Wolfville after "unknown persons" entered the house as they slept, according to an RCMP news release Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence that someone had been injured. It was not either of the homeowners.

The residents do not know who the intruders were, but police don't believe the attack is random. The intruders were seen leaving the area in a grey van, according to RCMP.

Shortly after 7 a.m. the same day, a vehicle fire was reported to police in the Rock Road area of St. Croix in Hants County. The community is about 37 kilometres southeast of Wolfville.

The vehicle involved was a grey van, and police found human remains inside.

The RCMP's Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police are also working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the identity of the body. They said positive identification has not yet been made.

The major crimes unit is being helped by other RCMP units, including the dive team and a police drone.

Police have already interviewed multiple witnesses, but are continuing to ask anyone who has information about the incidents to contact the major crimes office at 902-365-3120.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or the P3 Tips App.

