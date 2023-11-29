Content
Nova Scotia

Human remains found in wooded area near Purcells Cove Road

Police say the remains were found off Purcells Cove Road near Williams Lake Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Remains were found Tuesday afternoon, body has not yet been identified

two police cars parked by the woods.
Halifax Regional Police on Purcells Cove Road in Halifax after human remains were found in a wooded area, (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police say someone discovered human remains in a wooded area in Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made off Purcells Cove Road near Williams Lake Road just after 3 p.m.

Investigators were on the scene until Wednesday afternoon, but have since left.

In a news release, police say the medical examiner's office has confirmed the remains are human. A police spokesperson wouldn't provide any more information. 

