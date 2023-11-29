Human remains found in wooded area near Purcells Cove Road
Police say the remains were found off Purcells Cove Road near Williams Lake Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Remains were found Tuesday afternoon, body has not yet been identified
Halifax Regional Police say someone discovered human remains in a wooded area in Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.
The discovery was made off Purcells Cove Road near Williams Lake Road just after 3 p.m.
Investigators were on the scene until Wednesday afternoon, but have since left.
In a news release, police say the medical examiner's office has confirmed the remains are human. A police spokesperson wouldn't provide any more information.
