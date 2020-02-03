Human remains found along Yarmouth waterfront

The Nova Scotia medical examiner's office is investigating after human remains were found Sunday afternoon along the Yarmouth waterfront.

RCMP said a passerby spotted the remains on the rocks near Lewis Street at around 4 p.m.

"They did call police right away and we had members on scene fairly quickly and were able to locate the individual," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in an interview on Sunday.

"We are working, obviously, with the family and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service to determine the identity of the individual and continue our investigation into what exactly happened."

Clarke said RCMP know the gender but can't release that information yet. She said the police will likely have more information, including the identity of the victim, some time on Monday.

