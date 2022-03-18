Human remains found after house fire in Yarmouth County

RCMP say a person has died following a house fire in Yarmouth County early Thursday.

Police say they responded to the fire scene on Melbourne Road in Pinkneys Point, N.S., around 2 a.m. They say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Police located two residents of the home, a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, at a different residence.

A third person who lived in the home wasn't found. Once the fire was out, human remains were discovered in the home, police say.

"The third resident did stay in the home from time to time. But it hasn't been confirmed by the medical examiner. We are working with the medical examiner's office at this time with the remains that were found inside the home," said Const. Guillaume Tremblay.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, RCMP say. An investigation has begun.

Anyone with information can contact Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106. Anonymous information can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES