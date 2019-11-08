Chester MLA Hugh MacKay charged again for impaired driving

The Liberal backbencher Hugh MacKay is once again facing an impaired driving charge, this time for an offence dating back to November 22, 2018.

Late last year, he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit in relation to an incident on Oct. 13, 2019. He was fined $2,000 and prohibited from driving for a year.

The court heard that police were alerted to the possibility that MacKay was driving drunk by his brother-in-law, who called police after an argument between the two at the brother-in-law's home.



Police arrived at MacKay's home. MacKay appeared at the scene, backed up and then drove off.

Police stopped his vehicle a short distance away.

Officers reported the vehicle had a strong odour of alcohol and there was a glass of what appeared to be alcohol in a cup holder in the centre console of the SUV.

Neither MacKay nor his lawyer contested the facts laid out by the Crown.

Before the judge's verdict, MacKay said he took full responsibility for his actions. He told the judge he had sought the help of the province's employee assistance program and addictions services, as well as Alcoholics Anonymous.

