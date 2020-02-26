Former Liberal backbencher Hugh MacKay in trouble again

Hugh MacKay, the embattled MLA for Chester-St Margaret's, is in legal trouble once again.

This time, according to Nova Scotia Supreme Court documents, it is for threatening to harm himself and the recipient of a series of emails sent to that person earlier this month.

A judge has prohibited naming of the victim. But, in an application for an emergency protection order, that person claims MacKay has "alcohol issues" and contacted them by email six times within a 24-hour period "threatening gun violence and self harm, possible harm to the applicant."

This happened between July 8 and 9. The victim sought the court order on July 10.

The application also noted the applicant and others "fear immediate danger" from MacKay.

Past troubles

The court documents also alluded to a previous history of violence, specifically "verbal abuse and "emotional abuse" and noted an October 13, 2019 incident where the "applicant passed out in presence of respondent."

Last November, MacKay pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit in relation to an incident on Oct. 13, 2019. He was fined $2,000 and prohibited from driving for a year.

The protection order also notes MacKay is facing two criminal charges related to an accusation he drove drunk in November of 2018. MacKay has pleaded not guilty to those charges and the case is set for trial in December.

The emergency order is in effect until August 9. Police have seized guns owned by MacKay.

CBC News has left a message at his constituency office and emailed MacKay but has not yet received a response.

MacKay has been an Independent MLA since resigning from the Liberal caucus earlier this year.

