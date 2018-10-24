Skip to Main Content
Hubley woman, 85, killed in Highway 3 crash
New

Hubley woman, 85, killed in Highway 3 crash

An 85-year-old woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday afternoon in Lewis Lake, outside of Halifax.

RCMP say woman found unresponsive in car, died at scene

CBC News ·

An 85-year-old woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday afternoon in Lewis Lake, outside of Halifax. 

RCMP say they responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 3, St. Margarets Bay Road. When they arrived they found the unresponsive woman in the driver's seat of a small car. There were no other vehicles involved. 

Despite efforts by paramedics and firefighters to revive the woman at the scene, she died, according to an RCMP news release. 

Highway 3 was closed for several hours near the scene of the crash. The investigation into what happened continues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us