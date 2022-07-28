Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Driver of stolen pickup truck charged after 2 die in crash

Two residents of Hubbards, NS in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Highway 103 in Martins River on Wednesday.

Trevor John Heisler charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death

CBC News ·

Two residents of Hubbards, N.S., were pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 103 in Martins River on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Lunenburg District RCMP officers arrived at the scene of a head-on collision between an SUV and a pickup truck following reports of a stolen pickup truck in Cookville. 

The officers identified the pickup truck as the one stolen a few minutes earlier. 

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Trevor John Heisler from Conquerall Mills. Heisler was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries. 

He has been charged with theft of a conveyance and two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

A 60-year-old woman driving the SUV and the passenger, a 63-year-old man, were killed by the collision. 

Heisler has been taken into custody. He will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 3.

The investigation is ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now