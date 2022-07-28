Driver of stolen pickup truck charged after 2 die in crash
Trevor John Heisler charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death
Two residents of Hubbards, N.S., were pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 103 in Martins River on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, Lunenburg District RCMP officers arrived at the scene of a head-on collision between an SUV and a pickup truck following reports of a stolen pickup truck in Cookville.
The officers identified the pickup truck as the one stolen a few minutes earlier.
The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Trevor John Heisler from Conquerall Mills. Heisler was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries.
He has been charged with theft of a conveyance and two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.
A 60-year-old woman driving the SUV and the passenger, a 63-year-old man, were killed by the collision.
Heisler has been taken into custody. He will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 3.
The investigation is ongoing.