Driver of stolen pickup truck charged after 2 die in crash

Two residents of Hubbards, N.S., were pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 103 in Martins River on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Lunenburg District RCMP officers arrived at the scene of a head-on collision between an SUV and a pickup truck following reports of a stolen pickup truck in Cookville.

The officers identified the pickup truck as the one stolen a few minutes earlier.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Trevor John Heisler from Conquerall Mills. Heisler was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries.

He has been charged with theft of a conveyance and two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

A 60-year-old woman driving the SUV and the passenger, a 63-year-old man, were killed by the collision.

Heisler has been taken into custody. He will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 3.

The investigation is ongoing.

