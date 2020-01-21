HRM to vote on $85M in budget cuts in response to COVID-19

The Halifax Regional Municipality is proposing more than $85 million in cuts to the city's 2020-21 budget in response to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

In 2020, Halifax's gross domestic product is expected to decline by nearly six per cent. Employment is projected to fall by 18,000 and income levels by 6.2 per cent.

The budget was approved in February , but the pandemic reached Nova Scotia before it could be ratified in March.

Since then, there's been a dramatic drop in municipal revenues.

Staff estimate HRM's revenue loss in 2020-21 to be $44 million, including $20 million in transit fares. That presumes transit ridership will not return to normal at any point this fiscal year.

Another $5.7 million of those losses are attributed to recreation fees from spring and summer programs that won't be collected.

In addition to $44 million in revenue loss, charges on the city's debt bring the 2020-21 budget shortfall to $85.4 million.

Cuts to libraries, fire, police

To bridge much of the gap, staff are recommending $60.4 million in budget reductions. The remaining $25 million will come from a reduction in "capital from operating."

The operating budget for Halifax Public Libraries will be axed by more than $1.1 million.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency are looking at a cut of more than $5.3 million, while Halifax Regional Police will see a reduction of more than $5.5 million.

Planning and Development will see a drop of $2.2 million. Transportation and Public Works is set to lose $7.1 million.

Halifax Transit, however, will see its operating budget increase by almost $8 million with the decrease in ridership the major portion of the change.

HRM laid off 1,480 casual, term and temporary employees who could not work from home, and notified other employees they wouldn't be called back for seasonal work.

Delayed capital projects

The overall capital budget for 2020-21 year will be reduced by more than $53 million. Some capital projects are delayed as physical distancing slows development and increases costs.

Nearly $2.9 million for a new/expanded transit centre has been put on hold, along with $300,000 for the West Bedford Park and Ride.

Money budgeted for the Bedford library replacement ($250,000) has been scrapped, along with $150,000 to improve accessibility in HRM facilities.

Fire station replacements ($5.6 million) have been cut, as well as $2 million for Downtown Dartmouth Infrastructure Renewal.

The Cogswell Interchange redevelopment looks like it will be put on hold, with just $750,000 allocated. That's down from $27 million.

The proposed changes will be voted on in a special budget meeting on Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES