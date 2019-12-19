Halifax launches survey over proposed rapid transit system

The Halifax Regional Municipality is asking residents what they think about adopting a rapid transit system that would include a new ferry and four new bus routes.

On Monday, the city launched a survey about its proposed rapid transit strategy.

"It's about ensuring that we have fast and frequent service and making sure that we can move residents around the municipality efficiently," said city spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray.

"Of course, Halifax is a growing city and making sure we're able to meet the demands and move people where they need to go, quickly and efficiently, is a top priority."

The proposed rapid transit strategy would provide faster service on four bus routes that would run frequently seven days a week. (Rapid Transit Strategy/Halifax)

The strategy includes a new 150-passenger ferry that would travel between Mill Cove, Shannon Park, Larry Uteck and downtown Halifax, and four new bus routes that would provide service every 10 minutes, seven days a week.

The bus system would stop at major destinations and intersections along the following routes:

Dunbrack Street to Dartmouth Crossing.

Herring Cove to Spring Garden Road.

Lacewood Drive to Robie Street.

Portland Street to downtown Halifax.

Faster bus service was discussed at a transportation committee meeting last May and was projected to cost up to $132 million. Spray said the proposal has since been adjusted to include different routes.

Spray couldn't say how much the rapid transit system would cost with the additional ferry, but if the system is approved, the city will turn to external partners for funding.

This isn't the first time the municipality has considered a ferry between Bedford and downtown Halifax. In 2006, an additional ferry route was appproved, but funding couldn't be found for the $30-million project.

The proposed ferry would travel between Mill Cove, Shannon Park, Larry Uteck and downtown Halifax. (Rapid Transit Strategy/Halifax)

Spray said if the strategy is adopted and funding is secured, the system would be implemented within the next 10 years.

She said the information collected from the survey will be considered when adjusting the strategy, which will be presented before the transportation standing committee in the spring.

The survey is available until March 8.

MORE TOP STORIES