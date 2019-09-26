HRM staff report rejects stadium proposed for Shannon Park

Halifax's top official says council should not support a proposed CFL-friendly stadium in Shannon Park, but could make a one-time payment of $20 million for a facility built somewhere with better access to transportation.

The report from chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé and his staff was posted online today and will be discussed at council next week.

It says Dubé and his team "do not recommend" the Halifax Regional Municipality give money to a stadium built in Shannon Park, a former military housing park in Dartmouth, N.S.

The report says the site is "severely encumbered" by a CN rail line and the MacKay Bridge and "would require an extensive public transportation infrastructure investment."

Schooner Sports and Entertainment, the consortium that wants to bring a Canadian Football League team to the Halifax area, is seeking municipal and provincial funding to build a complex in Dartmouth's Shannon Park by 2022.

The stadium would be a 24,000-seat facility with an inflatable winter sports dome that could be used for professional football and community sports. SSE said the stadium could host one to two major concerts a year and a minimum of one Grey Cup every 10 years.

New ferry terminal, ferries

But the CAO report says Schooner Sports and Entertainment's proposal doesn't give a "proper analysis" of what infrastructure would be needed for storm and waste water, or for transportation.

A stadium on that site could also force Halifax to invest in a new ferry terminal at the site, as well as new ferries, which would cost tens of millions of dollars, according to the report.

"While a stadium would add a valuable piece of infrastructure to Halifax, the financial options proposed by SSE for the stadium require a considerable amount of public funds and all are dependent upon the success of an untested Halifax CFL franchise and Halifax market," the report finds. "As such, the options proposed present considerable risk to the municipal taxpayer."

Because of that, the CAO recommended a one-time payment of $20 million "upon substantial completion of the stadium."

Schooner Sports and Entertainment had asked for $41 million to $79 million, according to the report. It also recommends the company pay full property taxes on the stadium and the land.

It says Halifax should take no ownership of the stadium, make no loan guarantee, and not participate in ongoing capital or maintenance costs.

