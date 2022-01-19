Halifax officials propose slashing $7M request for new waterfront art gallery

Halifax finance officials are recommending the municipality give the new art gallery project $3 million over five years, less than half of the $7 million the gallery was originally seeking from the city.

The proposed contribution was discussed at the city's audit and finance committee meeting on Wednesday.

Coun. Trish Purdy agreed the $140-million project is a "stunning development," but she still raised concerns about the reduced grant amount.

"It's just a tricky time right now. I'm still not sure if I can vote for this, we have so much pressure on our budget," said Purdy.

Mayor Mike Savage said it was a "difficult ask at a difficult time," but he thinks the contribution will be worth it.

"This is not primarily a municipal responsibility, but it is something that the city will benefit from greatly," said Savage.

One councillor raised environmental concerns about the waterfront development.

"I'm really concerned about contributing to a building that's in an area that's identified as a high coastal flood risk," said Coun. Kathryn Morse.

An engineering firm specializing in stormwater management was consulted as part of the design of the 142,000-square-foot building, which factored in storm surge and sea level rise due to climate change.

Finance officials told the committee that next year's instalment of $600,000 is not part of the budget process and they have not yet figured out how the grant would be paid for. Before that happens, the proposal has to be approved by regional council.

MORE TOP STORIES