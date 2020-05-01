Further reductions to bus, ferry service begin Monday in HRM

More Halifax Transit routes are being parked in the face of COVID-19.

Seventeen routes will be dropped starting Monday morning. However, no drivers will be laid off.

Routes 370 and 330 will remain in service but the number of trips will be reduced. There will be no changes to weekend bus service.

Ferry service is also going through a service reduction.

The Alderney and Woodside ferries will be reduced to half-hour service during peak hours on weekdays. There will be no midday, evening or weekend service until further notice.

Access-a-Bus service will continue to operate on its regular schedule. Passengers are being asked to limit requests to essential trips only, including physician appointments, groceries, medical services and dialysis and prescription retrieval.

Halifax Transit has been designated by the Nova Scotia government as an essential service under the current provincial state of emergency.

Visit halifax.ca/transportation/halifax-transit/coronavirus for more information on the schedule adjustments.

