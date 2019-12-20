HRM seeks funding for projects in Mineville, East Preston

Halifax will apply for federal and provincial funding for two active transportation projects in the rural area of the municipality.

One involves a multi-use trail along a section of Highway 7 that runs through East Preston. Community members made a presentation to regional council in December asking for support of trail facilities.

"We've seen the elaborate report and Sen. [Wanda] Thomas Bernard has talked about a quick fix for the community," said Coun. David Hendsbee, "It would greatly enhance the community overall."

There has also been a push for a lower speed limit through East Preston for the past 20 years. An online petition about pedestrian safety issues in the community has more than 17,000 names.

The estimated cost of the East Preston multi-use trail is $1.5 million. HRM's share would be one-third of that if the project is approved

The other project involves paving the shoulder of the Mineville Road between Highway 7 and Candy Mountain Road. The municipality's share of the bill would be $116.667.

Paving set to begin

Coun. Hendsbee said it was important to submit this project as soon as possible because the province is preparing to pave the road.

"During the COVID situation we've seen a lot more people out walking and cycling and this road is particularly dangerous for traffic, and this will make it much safer for everybody.

Not everyone was happy with the timing of the Mineville project.

"It has that feel that it's on sale so you have to buy now," said Coun Sam Austin. "We have not done any of the planning work, but it is small in the grand scheme of things so I will support it."

Regional council voted unanimously in favour of both projects on Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES