Nova Scotia

HRM residents urged to stay off lakes, ponds until ice testing can be done

The Halifax Regional Municipality is urging residents to stay off lakes and ponds until the thickness of the ice has been determined. The municipality's testing program has not begun for the winter season and that it is unsafe to skate or walk on frozen surfaces.

More than 70 lakes are surveyed each year from January to March

CBC News ·
HRM residents are asked to avoid activities on frozen lakes and ponds – including walking, ice fishing, snowmobiling and skating – until ice thickness can be determined. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Halifax Regional Municipality is urging residents to stay off lakes and ponds until the thickness of the ice has been determined.

The municipality's testing program has not begun for the winter season and that it is unsafe to skate or walk on frozen surfaces. 

More than 70 lakes are surveyed each year from January to March. Weekly reports are issued.

But testing hasn't been possible due to unsafe conditions for staff.

The municipality said there is thin ice and open water in many bodies of water across the region. Testing will resume when conditions allow. 

In the meantime, residents are asked to avoid walking, skating, ice fishing or snowmobiling on frozen lakes and ponds until testing begins.

The Canadian Red Cross recommends the following ice conditions:

  • 15 centimetres for walking or skating alone.
  • 20 centimetres for skating parties or games.
  • 25 centimetres for snowmobiles.

Residents are advised to use caution in areas where streams flow into and out of lakes. 

