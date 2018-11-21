HRM may ask private sector to cut down on single-use plastics

Halifax regional council may ask the private sector to voluntarily reduce its use of single-use plastic items, like plastic bags, straws and cups.

That's one of the recommendations outlined in a report to the municipality's environment and sustainability standing committee scheduled to be discussed Wednesday at city hall. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. There will also be an opportunity for public participation at the meeting.

If the committee votes in favour of the report, council could ask its staff to work with the industrial, commercial and institutional sector to develop a voluntary waste reduction strategy.

Part of the strategy would involve initiating an education campaign focused on the reduction of single-use plastics.

The strategy would also involve developing a regulatory framework required to prohibit the distribution of single-use plastics in the municipality if the initial voluntary approach doesn't achieve acceptable results by the end of 2019.

While there are arguments for both the voluntary and regulatory approaches, the report noted a voluntary approach should be taken first "to take advantage of existing momentum to address single-use plastics."

The report notes a figure cited in April 2018 by the G7 workshop on global marine plastic solutions that eight million metric tonnes of plastic waste enters the world's oceans each year.

It also cites a World Economic Forum figure that stated by 2050, there would be more plastic in the world's oceans than fish.

In Nova Scotia, the report noted plastic bags make up three per cent of litter observed throughout Nova Scotia.

Voluntary vs. regulatory approach

The report listed pros and cons of a voluntary approach to getting the private sector to reduce its single-use plastic items.

Some of the pros were reducing litter and plastic consumption, promoting environmental stewardship and less red tape than a regulatory approach, making implementation quicker.

Some of the cons were the possible perception of the municipality being perceived as not tough enough, difficulty in measuring targets and not enough businesses participating.

"The risk of beginning with a voluntary approach is low. The main concern is a potential lack of participation resulting in unacceptable results by December 31, 2019," the report noted

"Based on the consultation with the ICI [industrial, commercial and institutional] sector and on industry-led initiatives that are underway, this risk is considered to be low and unlikely to occur."

The voluntary waste reduction strategy is estimated to cost the municipality $200,000 annually.