Halifax providing drinking water to residents whose wells are going dry

The Halifax Regional Municipality is making drinking water available to people whose wells are going dry.

Each household can receive two litres per person per day, plus one litre per day per pet, and residents can collect one week's supply at a time.

Beginning Aug. 16, residents can get drinkable water at six different fire stations each Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., except station 38 and 42, which have different hours:

Station 23 – 5543 Highway 7, Chezzetcook.

Station 29 – 28975 Highway 7, Moser River.

Station 38 – 36 Glenmore Rd., Middle Musquodoboit (available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday).

Station 42 – 4132 Highway 2, Wellington (exterior tap available 24/7).

Station 56 – 8579 St. Margarets Bay Rd., Black Point.

Station 65 – 17 Scholars Rd., Upper Tantallon.

The Emergency Management Department is reviewing data to understand the extent of the water shortage, and residents are encouraged to call 311 to report their shortage.

