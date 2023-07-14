'Out of touch': HRM councillor frustrated by N.S. minister's comments on tents

Nova Scotia's minister of community services is facing criticism for comments she made about an increase in the number of tents around Halifax and Dartmouth.

Karla MacFarlane's remarks that more tents are visible in parks is part of a "natural evolution" of summertime has led to a strong response.

"There's nothing natural about what's happening," said Sam Austin, the councillor for Dartmouth Centre. "You basically have to go back to the Halifax Explosion to find any kind of comparable number of people outdoors."

MacFarlane said on Thursday that people can put up tents in the summer rather than couch surf or stay in shelters because it is a time when they can survive outside.

"I think it's just a lot of individuals are looking for that outlet and freedom to be outside," she said.

There are more than 10 tents at Grand Parade outside Halifax City Hall. Coun. Sam Austin said tents are now popping up in parks and public places where he has never seen them before. (CBC)

However, the province takes the issue seriously, she added, and has made huge investments in outreach workers to help connect homeless people to resources.

Austin said the remarks do not reflect the nature of the crisis many in the region are feeling.

"The comments to me are woefully out of touch," he said. "Our designated encampments, they're all full. The shelters are full. Our designated encampment sites over on the Halifax side, they're full."

Opposition politicians have also raised questions about what MacFarlane had to say.

Latest numbers show around 940 people do not have a permanent place to live in the region, in spite of investments the province has made on programs and housing in the past two years.

'I just didn't like the way she put it'

MacFarlane said she is doing her best to make sure the government continues to make significant investments.

Allan DeYoung, who lives in a shelter at an encampment in Dartmouth, heard MacFarlane's analysis on the radio.

The 62-year-old has been living outside for three years after losing his apartment in part due to addiction and mental health issues.

"I just didn't like the way she put it, like it's a natural evolution or something and in the winter time we are going to go back to sleeping in igloos, just the way she put it," DeYoung said.

'There's nothing natural about what's happening,' says Sam Austin, the councillor for Dartmouth Centre. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

While he thinks MacFarlane's comments could have been framed better, he does not think she meant to be "degrading."

Furthermore, DeYoung said "she has a point." He said at least four tents were recently pitched at the park where he lives.

"When the wintertime comes, they're going to realize, this ain't gonna work," he said.

While he has been offered places in shelters and hotels, DeYoung said he prefers to be in his own space and not bothered by anyone.

Austin said he has been urging the province for years to do more about housing.

He is now calling on the government to respond as quickly as it has done for people displaced by the wildfires.

MacFarlane issues statement Friday

MacFarlane released a statement Friday afternoon. It didn't refer to the original remarks from Thursday.

"I believe that those experiencing homelessness deserve to be safe, feel supported, have shelter and to be treated with dignity," the statement read.

"There is no question that Nova Scotia is seeing an increase in people experiencing homelessness — whether they are in an emergency shelter, hotel, or even sleeping rough."

The release also states that there are currently over 500 supportive housing units across the province and 347 of those are new within the last year.

"We know there is more to do, and we'll continue to work diligently to identify and implement further measures to help Nova Scotians," the statement concludes.

