Halifax council mulls free transit 1 day a week over summer

Halifax regional council will consider providing free ferry and bus rides once a week through the summer.

The proposal was raised during the presentation for the 2022-2023 budget of Halifax Transit.

It would cost the city $100,000 for no fares on the ferries on Saturdays, and $750,000 if the entire transit system was free on Fridays.

The councillor for Dartmouth Centre, Sam Austin, said he supports the idea of free ferry days, particularly given the challenges businesses have faced during the pandemic.

"Given the suffering that has occurred, especially to the restaurant sector, I think this is well worth it," Austin said.

Other councillors said they see the move as a way to boost ridership — which is still below pre-pandemic numbers.

"If offering a free day in the summer tempts someone to try to take the bus to work in the morning when they haven't before, then I think that would be a win," said Coun. Patty Cuttell.

But Coun. David Hendsbee expressed concern about having free transit offered all day on the entire system.

"I'm worried about the security at the terminals, I'd like to keep it downtown … so free for all on the ferries after 3 [p.m.] would be a great promotional opportunity," said Hendsbee.

A final vote on the proposal will take place on March 23 when all extra budget items will be debated.

The overall budget for Halifax Transit is down $4.8 million to $33.6 million because transit officials expect revenues to increase and the cost of COVID-19 cleaning to decrease.

Officials also told council that a new fare system allowing the use of smartphones should be ready within a couple of months, along with an accessible taxi service.

