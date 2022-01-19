Halifax will provide $7M to province for new art gallery
HRM council was considering only offering $3 million for $140 million facility
Halifax will provide a $7 million grant for construction of a new art gallery along the waterfront after all.
Regional council had been considering a $3 million grant over a five-year period. But the chief administrative officer told councillors during a budget discussion on Wednesday that the province had another preferred option.
"The province has indicated strongly that they would appreciate the funding of the full $7 million, but it could be done over 10 years," said Jacques Dubé.
Stretching out the payments over the longer time period would reduce the annual contribution to $700,000. Coun. Shawn Cleary suggested that was a worthwhile compromise.
"Supporting our community is in our mandate and I think this is a commitment that we do need to make," said Cleary.
The only councillor who voted against the idea is Trish Purdy, who represents the district of Cole Harbour-Westphal-Lake Loon-Cherry Brook.
The total cost of the new art gallery is $140 million.
