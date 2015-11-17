HRM council considers postponing property tax payments

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, HRM council will consider a proposal to postpone property tax payments at a meeting on April 14.

The plan would move the deadline for tax bills from the end of April to the first of June and waive any interest.

During a virtual council meeting held on Thursday, Jacques Dubé, the municipality's chief administrative officer, said the move would be an interim step until a provincewide plan for taxes can be worked out.

"Our objective is to come up with a repayment plan for taxes spread over the long term so businesses remain viable and people remain in their homes," said Dubé.

He said that a team of municipal officials from across Nova Scotia are working on the details, but it would need support from the provincial government.

Property tax relief is a PRIORITY of mine. Layoffs of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRM</a> non essential staff is likely required to offer tax relief to taxpayers & businesses. <a href="https://twitter.com/RichMacLellan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RichMacLellan</a> <a href="https://t.co/TAxeOxqdz3">https://t.co/TAxeOxqdz3</a> —@MattWhitman2020

Coming up with tax relief for businesses is why Coun. Matt Whitman has posted on social media that layoffs of non-essential municipal employees is needed.

He said city workers can take advantage of federal programs.

The call for layoffs has led to an open letter to municipal employees from the mayor and every councillor except Whitman, thanking staff for their efforts during stressful times.

An open letter to our colleagues at the Halifax Regional Municipality<a href="https://t.co/yTCYbknKTF">https://t.co/yTCYbknKTF</a> —@WayeMason

Coun. Waye Mason said municipal employees needed some reassurances.

"Certainly we're going to see changes to how we staff things during this crisis," said Mason.

"But none of that has been decided yet, so it's really premature to be talking about [layoffs]."

2020-2021 budget to be revised

Dubé told councillors the municipality's proposed budget for 2020-2021 is being revised because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1-billion operating and capital budget was supposed to be presented to council on March 24, but an updated version is now expected by the end of May.

Dubé said the changes will reflect the dramatic drop in municipal revenues.

"Bus fares from Halifax Transit alone normally bring in about $3 million a month," he said. "Finance staff will be looking at what can be delivered this year and what can be deferred."

Council also voted unanimously in favour of putting its economic development agency, the Halifax Partnership, in charge of a recovery plan for the city's business sector.

