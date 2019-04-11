HRM, transportation company ink $1.8M deal to provide accessible taxis

The Halifax Regional Municipality will spend $1.8 million over three years to provide residents with an accessible taxi service.

The deal with Halifax-based Seniors Transit will put 10 vehicles on the road this year.

"This is a great day. This is something we have been working on for years and years," said Coun. Waye Mason.

The municipality previously tried to encourage taxi drivers to buy accessible vehicles and provide the service, but the plan did not work.

"Accessible cabs don't make enough money to cover the wear and tear on the vehicles and buying the larger vehicles," said Mason.

Senior Transit expects to put five vehicles on the road within eight to 12 weeks, and another five vehicles should be available two to three months later.

"Part of it is acquiring the vehicles. There's also a lot of logistics in terms of taxi licensing and training," said Patricia Hughes, the HRM manager responsible for the service.

Coun. Paul Russell said he's pleased with some of the conditions of the new contract.

"In urban, suburban areas, the taxi has to be there within 15 minutes 40 per cent of the time and within 30 minutes at least 80 per cent of the time," he said. "That's fantastic."

The accessible cabs will charge the same fares as the rest of the industry. Although more calls are expected from the urban and suburban areas, residents in rural communities can also use the service.

