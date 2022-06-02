HRM begins annual budget process in the face of 'economic headwinds'
CAO recommends municipal tax hike of 8%
Halifax Regional Municipality's annual budget process began Friday under the shadow of a tax hike and spending cuts to address what staff calls "significant economic headwinds."
Municipal CAO Jacques Dubé is recommending a municipal tax hike of eight per cent to help the city face rising costs due to inflation.
Dubé said this would raise property payments by an average of $173 per household per year, or $14 monthly.
The change in the actual property tax rate won't be known until the budget is approved and the province finishes its yearly assessment of property values.
He said the hike could have been as high as 11 per cent if municipal business units had not found $20.5 million in budget savings.
That includes rescinding a $7-million sidewalk improvement program.
Discussion to come
Mayor Mike Savage opened the budget process by reminding his colleagues that this is the first step in a long process.
"We are four months from determining a final budget," said Savage. "There will be changes, there will be discussion."
Savage said a transparent municipal budget process means disagreements are played out in public, which he considers a good thing.
"Politics is about disagreeing in a way that elevates the process," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?