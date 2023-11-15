Ho-Ya soy sauce recalled by Health Canada due to 'bursting lids'

Health Canada has issued a recall for 'Hoya brand Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce' due to bursting lids.

Sold in a 2x900ml configuration, the product was available in Nova Scotia, Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Affected products were part of LOT# SP0003, and had best before dates of May 12, 2025, and June 6, 7, 25, and 26, 2025.

One retailer carrying the product was Costco, which also advised consumers of the recall on its website.

Anyone who has a bottle of the soy sauce from the affected lot is being urged not to use, sell, serve, or distribute the product.

