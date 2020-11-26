What to do if you need — or want — to get tested for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has been encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 as new cases continue to be identified throughout the province daily.

Testing capacity has increased in recent weeks, allowing the province to offer asymptomatic testing, along with regular symptomatic testing.

So if you need — or want — to get tested, this is how you can do it in Nova Scotia.

Symptomatic testing

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 are prioritized for testing in Nova Scotia.

Anyone who is experiencing a fever or a new or worsening cough can be tested for the virus.

Individuals who have two or more of the following symptoms should also be tested:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

To get a test, individuals can complete the COVID-19 self-assessment online or call 811.

Public Health will determine if you require a test. If a test is necessary, you can schedule it online or speak to a nurse over the phone.

Individuals required to get tested will be referred to one of the province's assessment centres and must isolate while waiting for the test.

Once the test is completed, individuals must continue isolating until they receive their results.

Other people in the household don't need to isolate unless they start showing symptoms or have been told by Public Health to do so.

Swish and gargle test for children

Children ages four to 18 may now complete a swish and gargle test in replacement of the nasal swab if they are symptomatic.

To use this method, the child must be able to swish salty water in their mouth, gargle, and do both steps three times before spitting the salty water into a container.

Children should not brush their teeth, eat, drink or chew gum before their test.

The IWK and the Nova Scotia Health Authority advise parents to practise this at home with their children, but do not practise two hours before the test as it would affect the sample.

This test can be requested through the province's online assessment .

Asymptomatic testing

On Monday, the province announced that all Nova Scotians who want to get tested can now do so, even if they don't have symptoms of COVID-19.

"This is an opportunity for the people of Nova Scotia to protect each other, especially as the holiday season approaches," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"By getting tested, you are helping limit the possible spread of the virus by allowing us to detect positive cases in people who do not have symptoms."

The testing is available to people who:

do not have symptoms of COVID-19,

have not travelled outside Atlantic Canada in the last 14 days,

have not visited a potential exposure location,

and who have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Asymptomatic testing has been available to people in the central zone at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth since late November. Appointments are not required.

In the other zones, appointments are required for the testing and can be booked until Dec. 13 by using the online assessment and choosing the asymptomatic option.

Walk-In COVID-19 testing at Zatzman Sportsplex for 16-35 year-olds, Thursday to Sunday, 11am-9:30pm, standard test (not the rapid one), must be asymptomatic, not had contact with anyone with covid, and not been at any possible exposure sites, bring health card.

Individuals who are tested while asymptomatic do not have to isolate while waiting for results.

If you are a rotational worker who has travelled outside Atlantic Canada and you don't have any symptoms, you can also apply to get tested online .

Asymptomatic people may also be advised by Public Health to get tested if they are a close contact of someone who contracted the virus or have been at a recent exposure site. Individuals can fill out the online assessment form here if required.

Rapid testing

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has been offering some rapid testing at pop-up sites in Halifax and Wolfville this month.

Rapid testing is available to people who are:

16 or older,

do not have any symptoms,

have not travelled,

have not visited a potential exposure location,

and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Individuals who are tested using this method do not have to isolate while waiting for their results, which will come in via text the same day.

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site draws huge turnout in Wolfville, N.S. The efforts to stamp out the coronavirus in this province moved to the Annapolis Valley today. Hundreds of people lined up in Wolfville for another round of COVID-19 rapid testing.

If you test positive, you will be sent for a standard COVID-19 test.

The province does not have any pop-up testing events scheduled as of Monday evening.

Testing for essential workers, travel

People who need a negative test result for essential work or travel may also be tested for COVID-19, even if they don't have symptoms.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is working with PRAXES Medical Group to provide PCR swab tests for people who require a negative test result.

This test is also available to people who need a negative test result to travel for compassionate reasons, such as students or migrant workers who need to return to their home country, visiting an ill or elderly relative or attending a funeral.

Individuals can book the test with PRAXES online .

The test costs $250 plus tax.

