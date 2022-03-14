How I manifested my house as a 24-year-old single woman
Claire Fraser bought her home in late 2019 in Dartmouth, N.S.
Claire Fraser's video is part of the CBC Creator Network series Unlocked: Housing stories from young Canadians
Claire Fraser became a homeowner in late 2019.
"I was 24, single and only 18 months into running my [videography and photography] business full time when I manifested my house," says Fraser, who lives in Dartmouth, N.S. "OK, yes, I said 'manifested.' But hear me out."
Watch Claire's video to find out more about her journey to home ownership, and how she made it happen.
This video is part of Unlocked: Housing stories by young Canadians, a national storytelling series by the CBC Creator Network. These personal stories, produced primarily by gen-Zers and millennials, reveal the challenges young Canadians face finding affordable housing, their creative solutions and their hopes for the future. You can read more stories here.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?