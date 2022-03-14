Claire Fraser became a homeowner in late 2019.

"I was 24, single and only 18 months into running my [videography and photography] business full time when I manifested my house," says Fraser, who lives in Dartmouth, N.S. "OK, yes, I said 'manifested.' But hear me out."

Watch Claire's video to find out more about her journey to home ownership, and how she made it happen.

How I manifested my house as a 24-year-old single woman Duration 4:28 Claire Fraser’s story is part of the CBC Creator Network series Unlocked: Housing stories from Young Canadians. 4:28

This video is part of Unlocked: Housing stories by young Canadians, a national storytelling series by the CBC Creator Network. These personal stories, produced primarily by gen-Zers and millennials, reveal the challenges young Canadians face finding affordable housing, their creative solutions and their hopes for the future. You can read more stories here .

(Adam Myatt for CBC)

