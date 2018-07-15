World Cup fans jam Argyle Street to watch France defeat Croatia 4-2

Hundreds of World Cup fans enjoyed summer weather while viewing the final game on a big screen set up on Argyle Street on Sunday. France defeated Croatia 4-2.

The event, which saw Argyle Street closed down, was organized by Halifax Wanderers.

Durty Nelly's even expanded its outdoor patio so more people could watch the game.

Nearby bars were also broadcasting the game inside.

Fans watching the World Cup final at HFX Sports in Halifax. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Fans for France

Fans of France's team were easy to spot in the crowd. Many of them wore face paint of the French flag.

Kyle Jordan, who wore his Chelsea Football Club jersey to the game, is now cheering for France. England, the team he was initially rooting for, lost to Croatia last week.

Hundreds of soccer fans packed Argyle Street in Halifax on Sunday to watch the final World Cup game between France and Croatia. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Kyle Jordan, who wore his Chelsea Football Club jersey to the Argyle Street viewing party, said he is hoping France wins the World Cup. He was initially rooting for England, but that team lost to Croatia last week. (Dave Irish/CBC)

"I think France has a good chance of winning the game today," he said.

Jordan said he spent a semester abroad living in France. He said he developed an appreciation for soccer while he was living there.

"I met a lot of people who are soccer fans over there, they sort of got me interested in the game. I wasn't really that interested beforehand, but yeah, I'm a fan of the French team now or at least I'm rooting for them today," he said

Out and about today for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCupRussia2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCupRussia2018</a> Robin Gaudron is from France, who scored while we were chatting. Timing is everything. *LOUD* <a href="https://t.co/wrKC2MI4Zn">pic.twitter.com/wrKC2MI4Zn</a> —@dirishCBC

Robin Gaudron is originally from France and he watched the World Cup at another viewing party at Niche — a lounge on Barrington Street.

To get in the spirit of the final game, he painted a Croatian flag on one of his palms and the French flag on his other.

"I'm really happy now," said Gaudron, after France scored its fourth goal.

Gaudron was able to make it inside Niche before security stopped letting people in because it was so packed. Many people who weren't patrons of the lounge congregated on the steps outside the watch the game.

Robin Gaudron painted the Croatian flag on one palm and the French flag on the other. He watched the World Cup at at viewing party at Niche Lounge in Halifax. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Those who couldn't watch the game inside Niche sat on the steps outside the lounge to watch. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Cheers for 'underdogs' Croatia

Nick Calderhead is rooting for Croatia. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Nick Calderhead showed up to support Croatia.

"I think they deserve to be in the finals, not to mention they have the best jerseys around. They've beaten the best teams to get to the finals," he said.

Calderhead said he was surprised to see Croatia make it to the finals.

"I think they're on a roll, I they're the underdogs, it's a classic underdog story so I think they might shock the world."

Argyle Street was closed to traffic Sunday for an outdoor World Cup viewing party. (Dave Irish/CBC)

10 minutes until the World Cup Final! Join our Argyle St. Viewing Party to watch the game live.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HFXWanderersFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HFXWanderersFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCupFinal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCupFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Argylestreet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Argylestreet</a> <a href="https://t.co/548bsaly8z">pic.twitter.com/548bsaly8z</a> —@HfxWanderersFC