How family with N.S. ties made it through 7.0 earthquake

Jo-Ann Mellish was at home Friday, sitting with her dog, when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska.

"The house first swayed side to side and then moved into a rough roll," Mellish said in an email. "The first few seconds I think I expected it to be over quickly like our typical events, but it just kept going."

Mellish was born in Halifax and has also lived in New Glasgow. She moved to Girdwood, Alaska in 2001 for a faculty position at the University of Alaska, but moved to Anchorage in 2009. Her mother and sister live in Dartmouth, N.S.

The interview was conducted by email because residents were advised to keep their phone lines open to receive emergency communications.

Daughter's class was studying tectonics at time of quake

Mellish said she, her husband and daughter are "fairly accustomed" to earthquakes that measure 3.0 and 4.0, but said this one "started harder and faster than any other quake" they had been through.

"The worst part was hearing the alarms at my daughter's school just behind our house and not being able to get to her," she said.

She was able to reunite with her daughter after a second earthquake — measuring 5.7 — hit.

Workers inspect an off-ramp that collapsed during an earthquake on Friday in Alaska. (Mike Dinneen/Associated Press)

She praised the Anchorage school district for its timely communication with parents, saying "they handled the situation extremely well."

She also said the Anchorage police and fire departments have also been "excellent" in keeping residents informed about conditions on the town.

Ironically, Mellish noted, her daughter's class had been discussing tectonic units when the earthquake hit.

"How's that for a real world application of science?" she said.

Mellish said her home survived the earthquake, but noted all the cupboards, drawers, doors and closets were opened. She said most of what was hanging on the wall fell off.

"Aside from some broken glass from fallen items, our house is unscathed, thanks to strict building codes," she said.

Family in N.S. checking in

In Bible Hill, Mellish's uncle, Dwane Mellish, said he immediately thought of his niece and her family when news of the earthquake broke.

He sent her a direct message and email Friday afternoon. He heard back from her by the evening that everyone was OK.

"You're always concerned about family. I'm in the emergency services as a volunteer firefighter, so you kind of easily understand the dangers," he said.

Dwane Mellish said he's planning to visit his niece for two weeks in June.

Easing back into normal life

Jo-Ann Mellish said she and her family are easing back into normal life, but said she won't hang anything on the walls for a few days. Even on Saturday afternoon, when Mellish was sending her emails, aftershocks could be felt.

She said most businesses and roads in Anchorage reopened on Saturday. She said the family plans to buy a Christmas tree early this year to celebrate everyone being safe.

"We not only were very lucky, but people also take the time to look after one another — just like the folks back in the Maritimes."

No deaths have been reported from the earthquakes or aftershocks. Anchorage has a population of close to 300,000.