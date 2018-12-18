How comparing wait-list numbers can help get you in the OR faster

This is part of a series from CBC's Information Morning where Halifax health-care consultant Mary Jane Hampton discusses her "health hacks" — ways to make your experience with the health-care system better.

Being referred for a surgical procedure can be a dispiriting and even frightening experience.

But patients can regain some control over the process by doing their research about the best place for that procedure to happen, according to Mary Jane Hampton.

"You actually do have the power of a lot more information than you might expect," she said.

Nova Scotians are entitled to travel around the province to access services wherever they're provided. Patients researching the shortest waits can start online. Wait times are listed by specialist and procedure on a website maintained by the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Hampton said the site isn't well known, but "it's actually a treasure trove for information if you know how to interpret the data."

Do some arithmetic

Hampton said there are two numbers to look at.

"The first is they will show you how long it takes 90 percent of patients needing a service to get the consultation with the specialist."

The second is how long it takes from the consultation to the procedure itself. Add those together, and you'll have a sense of how long the whole process will take.

"That's a really important thing to remember if you choose to travel to get into a different queue, because it means that it's not just one trip you will need to travel for the consultation, you'll need to travel back to have the service performed."

Compare the numbers

Waits can vary significantly across the province. A non-emergency procedure like an operation on an umbilical cord hernia provides an example of how widely the experience can vary.

"It really sucks to be you if you're in Halifax," if you're seeking that service, Hampton said. In Halifax, 90 percent of patients saw a specialist within 195 days, and then waited another 1,940 days for the surgery itself.

By contrast, if you can travel to Yarmouth, you'll wait 49 days to see a specialist and 111 days for the surgery.

Shortest overall isn't always best

For some kinds of procedures, particularly involving a joint or the back, the most important number isn't necessarily the overall time it would take to have the surgery, Hampton said.

"I believe it's always smartest to pick the surgeon who has the shortest time for the initial consultation, even if they have the longest time to wait then for the surgery."

By getting in to see a specialist as early as possible, Hampton said, patients can make the most of the overall wait — including taking steps to eliminate the need for surgery altogether.

"There's lots of good evidence that many people who thought that they needed knee surgery, hip surgery, back surgery, actually got away with a very effective management of the condition that was a problem to them, without ever having to go under the knife."

Hampton said that she recognizes that not everyone seeking a surgical procedure has the mobility or resources to travel for it.

"That being said, if you are really suffering with a condition or if you're really worried about it and you want to get to a shorter queue, that opportunity is available to you."