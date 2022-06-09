How a Halifax spelling bee champ, 8, is preparing for nationals

Eight-year-old Rabita Rida can't wait to go to Toronto next week.

The two-time Atlantic Canada spelling bee champion from Halifax wants to visit the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium and the CN Tower during her visit.

"I am very excited because this is the first time I am going to Toronto because of my spelling bee," Rida told the host of CBC Radio's Information Morning Wednesday.

Rida will be representing the region for the second time in the primary age group. Last year, the competition was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition preparations

To prepare for the competition, she's been studying the official list of 400 words and the Oxford dictionary, where a new list of words is pulled from for tiebreaker rounds.

"I am a little bit nervous, but I am also very excited," Rida said.

Rida's father, Junayed Rafi, said Rida has also been reading study materials provided by the Spelling Bee of Canada.

"We sort of choose some of the words from the Oxford dictionary," Rafi said. "A kid is not supposed to, you know, get the Oxford dictionary by heart."

Rafi said he is sure his daughter can handle the pressure.

"It's really amazing to see a child doing these things," Rafi said. "That's the beauty of this type of competitions."

Listen to Portia Clark's full interview with Rida and Rafi to hear more about how the two are preparing for the 35th National Spelling Bee Championship this Sunday in Toronto, and find out if Portia can out-spell the champ.

Information Morning - NS 7:42 Meet two-time Atlantic Spelling Bee champion, 8-year-old Rabita Rida Spellers from Atlantic Canada are heading to Toronto this week for the Spelling Bee of Canada's 35th annual National Championship. Halifax's Rabita Rida is buzzing about it.

