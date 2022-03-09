Ambitious housing plan revealed for former horse racing track in Sydney

A 133-year-old defunct horse racing track in Sydney, N.S., may soon get a new life as an ambitious housing development.

The non-profit Urban Neighbourhood Development Association has announced plans to build 430 residential units in conjunction with Cape Breton University, which bought the former Tartan Downs site two years ago.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Coun. Glenn Paruch, who represents the district that includes the track, said he is thrilled by the proposal.

"Two weeks ago, I had goosebumps getting this information," he said during a council meeting on Tuesday, where the plans were unveiled.

Tartan Downs first opened as a trotting park in 1889.

The mainly residential Ashby neighbourhood has long since surrounded the track, which saw some ups and downs before ceasing operations in 2006.

Urban Neighbourhood Development Association president Kent MacIntyre says the project will be built in phases and will include a mix of market rentals and affordable units. (Municipality of the County of Richmond)

Facing a huge increase in student enrolment and a shortage of housing in the region, the university bought the 9.7-hectare property two years ago.

The university would have had difficulty accessing government funding for the housing plan, so an arm's-length entity was formed, Kent MacIntyre, president of the development association, told CBRM council.

The group does not have a detailed cost estimate for the project, yet, but that is expected soon.

In the meantime, MacIntyre said, it is preparing applications for federal and provincial funding to get the first phase going as soon as possible.

The project will be built in phases and will include single-family homes, townhouses and apartment blocks, with a mix of market rentals and affordable units and some commercial amenities.

In an interview, MacIntyre told CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton on Wednesday that the association uses the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's definition of affordable housing—units that cost 80 per cent or less of the median market rent, which is $750 in the Sydney area.

Coun. Steve Parsons said the development will benefit the whole community.

"I'd just like to say wow, this is something that is really needed," he said. "Just the labour that this thing is going to create in jobs, it's just wonderful."

An undated aerial photo on the Viewpoint Realty website shows the Tartan Downs harness racing track where Cape Breton University is planning residential and commercial development. (www.viewpoint.ca)

Coun. Steve Gillespie was amazed at the project.

"I grew up three blocks away from there," he said.

"I used to walk through the track all the time. I used to go out and play with the horses... I cannot believe what you're showing me here."

Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger said the development is certainly welcome.

"You're actually putting a community within the city ... in the centre. When you look at this, it's amazing.

"I had to pinch myself here really and truly, because it's just going to solve so many issues for us."

MORE TOP STORIES