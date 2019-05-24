Chéticamp housing shortage 'killing our economy,' councillor says

A shortage of housing in Chéticamp is hurting development in the community, says a municipal councillor.

With that in mind, Inverness County is circulating a survey on housing needs for the Cape Breton village with a population of about 3,000.

Coun. Alfred Poirier said there are professionals willing to work and live there but they are unable to locate a place to live.

"It is killing our economy, it is killing our population, and at the same time if we don't have housing we will not grow as a community," said Poirier.

Housing survey

The municipality is encouraging residents of the community and people interested in moving to Chéticamp to complete the survey.

Survey questions ask about the type of housing, renting or owning, fair rents and specifications for seniors housing.

Poirier said there would be an opportunity to assess the housing need by building apartments for seniors.

"I think we would have room for one building, maybe two buildings, apartments for what they would be interested in," he said. "Then that would free up other houses that are in the community."

No place to stay

Alfred Aucoin, president of the Association Développement Lemoine, said the housing issue is not only stopping prospective residents from moving in but it is also causing some residents to move out.

"Some people would come home, but one of the factors that deters them is that there is no place to stay," said Aucoin.

Aucoin said one of the issues Chéticamp is facing is limited resources for housing. He said those resources are focused in the wrong place.

"Everything seems to be geared toward bed and breakfasts right now," said Aucoin.

The survey is available in both French and English until Oct. 31.

