PCs introduce bill to give N.S. government more say over HRM development

The Houston government is giving itself even more power to control development in the Halifax Regional Municipality, in a bill introduced Thursday on the first day of the fall sitting.

According to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, the changes are needed in order to further speed up the construction of new homes in the capital city.

"This province is in the midst of a housing crisis like we've never seen before," Lohr told reporters at a briefing on the proposed changes. "This is really in response to the fact that we see the housing landscape changing so quickly, and we need to be able to act quickly."

The bill further amends the city's charter, as well as brings changes to the Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act, which was proclaimed just a year ago and was roundly criticized at the time by city council members as "disrespectful" and "disappointing."

The new amendments include:

Creating a "trusted partner program" which will allow qualified developers to fast-track projects.

Exempting long-term care homes from land-use bylaws, development agreements and policies.

Freezing all municipal permit and development fees for two years.

Reducing minimum lot sizes for buildings.

Accelerating development approvals.

Allowing the minister of municipal affairs to approve any development across the entire HRM.

Allowing the minister to act without any requirement to consult the municipality.

In recent years, HRM has received between $9 million and $11 million in revenue annually in planning and development fees, which would be frozen if the bill is passed.

Although Lohr described HRM council as a "partner" that has improved the time it takes for developers to get their projects approved, he said the changes were needed because the process still wasn't fast enough.

He claimed that projects were still being delayed or denied without good reason.

Liberal MLA Braedon Clark called the proposed changes an "unprecedented power grab" by the PC government. He accused the Houston government of putting their "boot on the throat of HRM."

Clark said the fact the minister was giving himself extraordinary power over development in HRM meant the government would also have to assume ultimate responsibility for what would happen once the bill became law.

"Now they have nowhere else to point fingers, the responsibility is fully with them because they've swallowed up all the power on this issue," he said.

N.S. NDP Leader Claudia Chender says she's also concerned about these added powers, describing them as intruding 'quite heavily into municipal areas of jurisdiction.' (David Laughlin/CBC)

Lohr rejected the suggestion this was a power grab on his part.

"I don't see it that way," said Lohr. "I see it as the recognition that we are in a world that is changing so quickly that we need to be able to react nimbly."

Although the minister acknowledged homelessness and the ongoing housing crisis extended to other municipalities, he said the focus was on Halifax, where 47 percent of the province's population lives.

"If we can solve the housing crisis in HRM, I know that it will make a big difference in the Annapolis Valley, it'll make a big difference in Truro, it'll make a big difference in the South Shore," said Lohr.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender is also concerned about the added powers, which she described as intruding "quite heavily into municipal areas of jurisdiction."

"That is not why Nova Scotians elected this government," she said. "They elected them based on a promise to fix health care, a promise of transparency, and a promise of good government.

"What we are seeing are more secrecy, more favours for friends and less and less ability to track what it is that this government is actually doing."

