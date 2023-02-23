Provincial housing minister declares perceived conflict of interest with developer

Nova Scotia's housing minister says he will not be involved in any matters his department has with Annapolis Group Inc., a major Nova Scotia developer.

A spokesperson for John Lohr's department said the minister identified a perceived conflict of interest.

An order in council was passed this week appointing Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton as Lohr's designate in dealings with the company.

"Minister Lohr has had longtime community and family connections with some members of the Annapolis Group," wrote the spokesperson for the department of municipal affairs and housing in an email.

"Given this close connection, it was prudent to name a designate minister for any matters related to this company."

The spokesperson said Lohr's department has had no dealings with Annapolis Group since he was sworn in in 2021, until recently. When that happened, Lohr stepped aside. The spokesperson did not provide details about the nature of Annapolis Group's interaction with the department.

A representative for the company could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Lohr's interactions with developers include the special planning areas his department has created in an attempt to expedite housing development in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Annapolis Group is currently pursuing a lawsuit against HRM related to land it wants to develop.

