Nova Scotia caps rent increases at 2% and bans 'renovictions' during pandemic

In the face of what some advocates say is a growing housing crisis that includes ballooning rent increases forcing people out of their homes, the Nova Scotia government is stepping in with a cap on increases and a ban on so-called renovictions.

"Too many Nova Scotians are struggling to afford a place they call home," Housing Minister Chuck Porter said Wednesday.

"Now is not the time for people to be worrying about keeping a roof over their heads or being forced to find a new home for their family, but unfortunately that is exactly the situation many people are in."

Effective immediately, rent increases are capped at two per cent per year without exception. The change is retroactive to September 2020 and will remain in place until Feb. 1, 2022, or whenever the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted.

The move is a stark departure from previous assertions by Premier Stephen McNeil and his government that rent control is not an effective tool for combating housing challenges.

Porter said that while there is no single way to address the problem, it has reached a point where something needs to be done quickly while more long-term solutions can be devised.

Landlords will also be banned from evicting tenants for the purpose of renovating their buildings. Porter said unless an eviction order has been issued by the residential tenancy board, it will not be enforceable, and that includes notices already provided.

Affordable housing commission struck

The minister also announced the creation of the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission, which is charged with making recommendations about affordable housing strategies and actions. Their first list of recommendations are due in six months.

The commission includes:

Catherine Berliner, Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing (co-chair)

Ren Thomas, Dalhousie University (co-chair)

Chief Sidney Peters, Tawaak Housing Association

Karen Brodeur, Cooperative Housing Federation of Canada

Fred Deveaux, Cape Breton Community Housing Association

Jim Graham, Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

Mike Dolter, Association of Municipal Administrators Nova Scotia

Jeremy Jackson, Investment Property Owners Association of Nova Scotia

Alex Halef, Urban Development Institute

Gordon Laing, Southwest Properties

Kelly Denty, Halifax Regional Municipality

Michelle MacFarlane, Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services

Joy Knight, Department of Community Services

Representation will also include people to be appointed from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the justice and health departments.

Porter also announced $1.7 million to replace 30 beds removed from the homeless shelter system as a result of changes required by Public Health protocols for physical distancing.

The minister said meetings are imminent with service providers to determine how to get as many people off the streets as soon as possible.