N.S. government replaces housing authority heads

The provincial government has replaced the heads of Nova Scotia's housing authorities in a move the associate deputy minister says is a step toward creating a more consistent, effective public housing system.

CBC News obtained an internal memo sent by the Municipal Affairs and Housing Department that outlines senior leadership changes at the western, Cape Breton, metro, Cobequid and eastern housing authorities.

Mark Peck, the associate deputy minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said in an interview that it's part of the government's attempts to make good on recommendations in recent reports from the auditor general and the Nova Scotia affordable housing commission.

The auditor general identified inconsistencies in service delivery and the need for clear, consistent policies and oversight to address a major waitlist for government-owned housing, while the affordable housing commission called for an independent, arm's length provincial housing entity..

Peck, who is also now interim CEO of Housing Nova Scotia, said the work is also part of the move toward establishing a new entity to oversee housing in the province. He hopes that body will be in place sometime in 2023, however Peck could not be more specific.

"There's going to be a focus on client services. There's going to be a focus on operations. There's going to be a focus on the relationship between the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the housing entity," he said.

Peck said the new entity would have "tentacles" across the province that all work together.

With the new directors in place at the housing authorities, Peck said the focus would now turn to determining the needs within each authority. The department will review those findings and ensure matters are addressed consistently across the province.

The approach for 'over-housed' clients

One issue the department continues to deal with is ensuring clients are living in an appropriately sized space.

An auditor general's report in June highlighted that there are people living in units that are bigger than they need, while others are waiting for larger spaces. That means available space is not being used as effectively as possible.

Peck said in some instances people will be offered smaller units in the same building, complex or area when one becomes available, while in other cases a person could be offered a rent supplement for another apartment, if that's their preference.

There will be no edict to relocate and the situation will be handled in "a very caring and very appropriate manner," said Peck.

"We're not going to force anybody to move," he said.

"These are people's homes. These are people's lives, and we have to be well aware of that and we are."

