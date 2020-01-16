Province must spend $25M on affordable housing now, commission says

Nova Scotia should spend $25 million immediately to help those most in need of affordable housing, according to a report published Monday by the commission created to examine the province's affordable housing situation.

That "quick-start investment" would support 600 to 900 households who most desperately need a place to live that is affordable and adequate to their needs.

"The need is obviously much greater, but we call on government to make an initial investment of $25 million to initiate these quick actions in the next 100 days," said the report from the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission.

The report included 17 recommendations, each with a list of action items, together totalling 60 things the province should do to improve Nova Scotia's housing situation, which the commissioners describe as being "at a breaking point."

"Some of our challenges are massive trends impacting every arena of life in our province — low incomes, rising land and construction costs, high energy costs, population growth, changing demographics," said the report.

"Then we were hit with COVID-19. The perfect storm of conditions in 2020 pushed our system to a breaking point."

During the commission's work, it heard from roughly 2,000 people either as part of a survey, a written submission or participants in virtual workshops.

"We learned that our current housing crisis is not the result of one specific event, but rather the consequences of systemic challenges that have been building for years, including a chronic under-investment in housing; inadequate funding for maintenance and capital renewal of the existing public and community housing portfolios," said the commissioners' report.

While Nova Scotia's population has grown, housing stock, particularly rental units, have not kept pace with that growth, according to the report.

"This is good news for our economy. However, supply has not kept pace with demand. Our rural communities are challenged by availability, while the vacancy rate in Halifax is very low."

That lack of available apartments has allowed rents to increase, even during the pandemic.

"Rental rates continue to climb," said the report. "For example, the average rental rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Halifax increased by 4.1 per cent in 2020."

Among the recommendations made by the 17-member commission:

Establish a new, independent provincial housing entity.

Mandate the new housing entity to develop a provincial housing strategy that sets a 10-year vision for affordable housing.

Maintain the current ban on evictions until February 1, 2022 or when the provincial state of emergency is lifted, whichever comes first.

Support municipalities to complete a housing needs assessment to establish a baseline from which they must plan for sufficient amount and diversity of housing supply to meet projected needs.

Invest $20 million immediately in multi-partner mixed-use, mixed-income demonstration projects that feature innovative construction techniques.

Grant local governments the authority they need to eliminate or minimize municipal taxes, fees, or charges for affordable housing developments, including partnering with the private sector, if they so choose.

Offer a rebate for the provincial portion of the HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) on new construction that includes affordable housing.

Work with the Property Valuation Services Corporation to consider creating a new assessment classification for affordable housing.

Explore the benefits of transferring public lands to support the creation of community land trusts.

The commission was formed in November.

