N.S. Legislature moves to hybrid sitting after MLAs, staffer test positive for COVID-19

Less than a week into the spring session, the Nova Scotia Legislature has moved to a hybrid sitting after multiple cases of COVID-19 at Province House.

MLAs unanimously agreed Tuesday to allow the 55 members of the legislature to attend either in person or by a secure computer link.

There have been at least five cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Province House, including four MLAs and a staffer, since the sitting started last Thursday.

PC House leader Kim Masland asked for a change to the rules after several days of negotiating with the opposition House leaders.

Masland told the House the ongoing pandemic "necessitates special measures to conduct the spring 2022 sitting of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly and a hybrid fashion consisting of both physical and virtual participation."

At least 15 MLAs must be in the chamber at the same time for work to proceed.

"Right now this is representative of what we need to operate day to day within the legislature," said Liberal House leader Derek Mombourquette.

"Our caucus plans on being here, but if someone is not well, we still want to give them the opportunity to participate virtually."

The 2021 spring session also followed a hybrid model to adhere to public health restrictions. Only a handful of MLAs and staff were allowed in the chamber, while other elected representatives logged on during House hours.

NDP House leader Claudia Chender said Tuesday the new rules for this sitting will allow those who test positive for COVID-19 or are isolating because of a positive test in their household to still represent their constituents.

"We've been pushing for paid sick leave, we are not advocating for sick people to be working," said the MLA for Dartmouth South.

"But we do recognize that for any number of issues, people may be isolating or stuck at home right now due to the pandemic and that it makes sense for people to be able to participate virtually."

Defence of budget estimates on Monday night in the Red Room at Province House. The process will continue, but cabinet ministers and their staff will be able to participate virtually. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Cabinet ministers have begun to defend their department's budget estimates — which will continue — but ministers and their staff will now do that from outside Province House, according to Masland.

"Going forward the estimates will take place virtually," said Masland. "That way department staff are not required to come into the House."

Masland confirmed that some seniors staffers were worried about entering Province House and having to spend hours in the building.

"There were some public servants that were concerned about having immune-compromised family members, maybe being immune-compromised themselves," said Masland.

So far the budget debate has happened, as is the custom, either in the legislative chamber or the Red Room across the hall.

The Speaker has expressed concern about this traditional way of handling estimates, which involves the minister and their staff sitting side by side to confer with each other when they are fielding questions from opposition members.

Premier Tim Houston dismissed the suggestion he and his colleagues might be seen as more interested in protecting their own health than that of Nova Scotians, who are now having to navigate an almost restriction-free province.

"If anyone suggests that anyone in that chamber cares more about themselves than they care about Nova Scotians, they don't really understand how democracy works," Houston told reporters.

"The people in that chamber, I don't think you would find any member in that chamber who would for one second put themselves before Nova Scotians. It just wouldn't happen."

MORE TOP STORIES