PC MLA ordered to comply with accessibility rules by June 20

When it comes to accessibility, a committee of Nova Scotia's House of Assembly is taking a hard line on the need for a hard surface at the constituency office of PC MLA Alana Paon.

The House of Assembly management commission, which includes representatives from all three parties in the legislature, unanimously agreed Wednesday that Speaker Kevin Murphy write an order to the MLA for Cape Breton Richmond. The document will state that the gravel driveway at Paon's constituency office needs to be at least partially paved or have a concrete pad installed to make it compliant with the House's rules.

"I'm of the opinion, at this point, if you want me to be decisive, that a notice goes out with a stern reminder that the deadline is June 20 and we deal with the consequences on June 21 if it's not done," said Murphy.

Paon has until next Thursday to get the work done and has informed the committee there are plans in the works to pour a concrete slab.

If she's not able to modify the driveway within eight days, the provincial politician will no longer be reimbursed for her office rent. According to Paon's expense claims, that amounts to $1,500 a month for her constituency office in St Peters.

Speaker Kevin Murphy notified MLA Alana Paon that the gravel driveway at her constituency office needed to be at least partially paved or have a concrete pad installed to make it compliant with the House's rules. (Google Maps)

The requirement for barrier-free offices for MLAs was adopted in the fall of 2013, but didn't take effect until after the 2017 election. Newly elected MLAs then had a year to comply with the barrier-free guidelines set out in law. That means the deadline for compliance was May 30, 2018.

Paon is the only MLA whose office is not barrier-free, although according to her Conservative colleague on the management commission, Allan MacMaster, no one has ever complained about the gravel driveway.

Although commission members, including chair Kevin Murphy — who uses a wheelchair to get around — briefly toyed with giving Paon another month's extension on the June 20 deadline they previously set, Liberal cabinet minister Labi Kousoulis brought a quick end to that suggestion.

'You need to be in compliance,' says cabinet minister

"My own personal view is one year to pour essentially what's a driveway in a home," said Kousoulis. "We're not saying it's a year to build a building, we're saying it's a year to pour a driveway in the home."

"I'm not comfortable with an extension. When we were all elected we were given the message loud and clear from the Speaker's office that you need to be in compliance."

According to her office, Paon was not immediately available to speak with CBC News. The story will be updated once she is reached.

