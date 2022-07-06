Multiple crews battling house fire in Queensland

Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire in the 9000 block of St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Queensland, N.S., Tuesday evening.

The road is closed and will remain shut down for some time, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. AT. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency district Chief Geoff Garber told CBC News.

He could not say whether there was anyone inside the house.

"It was a defensive fire on arrival, so there was no entry made into the house," Garber said. "Shortly thereafter, they established a collapse zone, which means that pretty much the house is ready to fall down on itself."

