Five people, two cats escape Kingston house fire

A neighbour's quick actions helped save five people and two cats from a burning house in Kingston, N.S., early Saturday morning.

The Kingston District Fire Department was called to the building on George Street at 12:10 a.m.

Fire Chief Watson Armstrong said a neighbour pounded on the door of the two-storey, two-unit apartment building and a woman and her three children, as well as another woman from the other unit, managed to get out safely.

The front of the house was on fire when firefighters arrived, and the blaze spread into the eaves and attic before burning the roof off.

"It did quite a number on the house. There was extensive damage to the house, exterior and interior," Armstrong said.

A fire seriously damaged a house in Kingston, N.S. early Saturday morning. No one was injured. (Ian Swinamer)

Crews from Nictaux, Middleton and Aylesford also responded to the call for help.

Armstrong said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he believes it may have been sparked by an electrical issue.

