Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Hammonds Plains

A firefighter was taken to hospital after battling a blaze that destroyed a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

District Chief Stephen Turner of Halifax Regional Fire said crews were called to a two-storey home with an attached garage on Waterstone Run Saturday evening.

"When they arrived, they had a fully-engulfed structure fire with fire coming through the roof," said Turner.

"They assumed a defensive position. We knocked down the fire pretty quickly, but the house will be a total loss."

The two-storey home with an attached garage on Waterstone Run was a total loss in the fire. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

He said the homeowners were away at the time, but a firefighter was taken to hospital with "undetermined" injuries.

A fire investigator was expected at the scene on Sunday, as crews continued to dose hot spots.

"The roof is burnt off," said Turner. "Most of the top floor is either burnt or collapsed."

A section of Lucasville Road was shut down for a period of time for water supply access, but was reopened on Sunday.

