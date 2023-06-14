House fire in Digby County leaves 1 dead, 10 family members displaced

One person is dead and 10 other members of the same family are homeless following a house fire in Grosses Coques, N.S.

The fire was reported at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A section of Highway 1 in Digby County was closed for several hours to allow firefighters better access to the scene.

The 10 people who managed to escape the fire are members of an extended family. They're staying with family and friends in the area.

The home was destroyed.

MORE TOP STORIES