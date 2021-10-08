2 people dead, 1 injured after Glace Bay house fire
Two people have died and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Glace Bay overnight.
1 woman is in hospital with serious injuries
Two people have died and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Glace Bay, N.S., overnight.
Cape Breton Regional Police were called to a home on Brookside Street just after 2 a.m.
Firefighters were already on scene and had found two deceased people inside.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
MORE TOP STORIES