Nova Scotia·New

2 people dead, 1 injured after Glace Bay house fire

CBC News ·

Two people have died and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Glace Bay, N.S., overnight.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to a home on Brookside Street just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters were already on scene and had found two deceased people inside.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

