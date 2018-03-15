Hotel planned for Nova Centre won't open until 2020

The hotel at the Nova Centre in downtown Halifax will not be opening this year as originally planned.

A spokesperson for Sutton Place Hotels said company officials have pushed the opening to the first quarter of 2020.

"They want to make sure the 'fine details' are up to their standards of a premiere hotel," said Kayla Hepworth.

According to the company's website, a five-star hospitality experience is coming to Halifax with 262 suites and rooms.

Although the Sutton Place Hotel will be located right next to the new convention centre, the head of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission said he does not have any concerns about the delay.

"When very large conventions are in town, there can be a shortage of hotel rooms in the city," said Paul MacKinnon. "But this seems to be absorbed by Airbnb and hotels further out."

Events East, which operates the new convention centre within the Nova Centre, is also unconcerned about the delay.

"We have no clients that intend to use the hotel until next spring," said spokesperson Erin Esiyok-Prime.

Officials with the company that built the Nova Centre, Rank Incorporated, did not return calls.

The new opening date for the Sutton Place Hotel could have financial implications for the Halifax region.

Property assessments done in December

Annual property assessments are done in December. The property taxes collected from the Nova Centre increase as more of the building becomes officially occupied.

Halifax wants to use the property taxes it collects from Nova Centre to pay for its share of the operating costs and deficits of the new convention centre, which leases space from Nova Centre.

At the end of June, the city's audit and finance committee approved a recommendation to take $3.6 million from a reserve account to pay for its share of the convention centre's costs in 2018-2019.

That recommendation goes to regional council for approval on Tuesday.

Events East has submitted a five-year economic forecast for Tuesday's council meeting.

It predicts a total of 140 events and 95,000 attendees for 2019-2020. Its budget outlines revenues of $11.8 million, which cover event operations and salaries, but building operating costs of just over $5 million have to be shared by HRM and the province.

MORE TOP STORIES