After a brisk few weeks on the East Coast, searing hot weather is finally on the way for the Canada Day weekend.

The sweltering temperatures — which Environment Canada warns could exceed 36 degrees with humidity this weekend — is especially jarring considering just yesterday parts of the Cape Breton highlands saw snow.

Snow covered roads in the Cape Breton highlands earlier this morning of June 26th!<br>📷 Ryan Digou<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/atlstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#atlstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/aS4BmnI2iz">pic.twitter.com/aS4BmnI2iz</a> —@ryansnoddon

The forecasted heat has prompted the national weather service has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and southern parts of Quebec and Ontario.

Hot and humid air will settle over the region on Saturday and may extend into early next week.

Coastal areas in the region can expect some relief with slightly cooler conditions.

On Wednesday, heavy thunderstorms were forecasted for parts of southern Ontario and Quebec followed by an "extreme heat event" ahead of the long weekend.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia.