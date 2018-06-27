Skip to Main Content
Maritimes finally get scorching summer heat in time for Canada Day weekend
With humidity, temperatures may reach or exceed 36 degrees across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for hot temperatures across the Maritimes over the long weekend. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)

After a brisk few weeks on the East Coast, searing hot weather is finally on the way for the Canada Day weekend.

The sweltering temperatures — which Environment Canada warns could exceed 36 degrees with humidity this weekend — is especially jarring considering just yesterday parts of the Cape Breton highlands saw snow. 

The forecasted heat has prompted the national weather service has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and southern parts of Quebec and Ontario.

Hot and humid air will settle over the region on Saturday and may extend into early next week.

Coastal areas in the region can expect some relief with slightly cooler conditions.

On Wednesday, heavy thunderstorms were forecasted for parts of southern Ontario and Quebec followed by an "extreme heat event" ahead of the long weekend. 

