Several ERs across the province will be closed over the holidays

Emergency departments at several Nova Scotia hospitals will be closed over the holidays because there aren't enough doctors or nurses to work those shifts.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced temporary closures at 10 emergency departments from Lunenburg to North Sydney.

Hospitals facing temporary closures this week include:

The collaborative emergency centre at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24 until 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27.

All Saints Springhill Hospital's collaborative emergency centre will be closed during the day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 24 until Saturday, Dec. 29. The department is open overnight.

The emergency department at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour will be closed on Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The department will also be closed on Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. until Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.

The emergency department at South Cumberland Collaborative Emergency Centre in Parrsboro will be closed during the day from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Sunday Dec. 23 until Saturday, Dec. 29. The department is open overnight.

The emergency department at Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg will close at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, reopening Monday, Dec. 24 at 7:30 a.m. It will be closed all day on Dec. 25 and reopen Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m.

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital's collaborative emergency centre in Pugwash will be closed during the day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Sunday, Dec. 23 until Friday, Dec. 28. The department will stay open overnight.

The emergency department at Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital in Tatamagouche will be closed during the day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Friday, Dec. 28 until Sunday, Dec. 30. The department will be open overnight during those days. There will also be no regular primary health care office hours from Dec. 24 to 27 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Cape Breton closures

New Waterford Consolidated Hospital's emergency department will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 26, reopening Thursday, Dec. 27 at 7 a.m. The department will also be closed from Friday, Dec. 28 until Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

The emergency department at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 22 until Thursday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. It will also be closed from Friday, Dec. 28 until Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

The emergency department at Glace Bay Hospital will be closed Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 28 at 7 a.m. It will also be closed evenings between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 28 until Jan. 4.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said anyone having a medical emergency should call 911. Patients with more general health concerns can also reach a registered nurse by calling 811.