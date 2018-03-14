Nova Scotia Health reminds families of visitation restrictions ahead of holidays

As the holidays get underway, Nova Scotia Health is reminding residents that general visitation is still restricted at all facilities.

The health authority issued a news release on Monday, saying it expects to see more people wanting to visit family members but it is unsafe because respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, continue to circulate in the community.

"Nova Scotia Health provides care to the most vulnerable among us. People with compromised immune systems rely on us to ensure a safe and healthy place in which to receive treatment, rest and recover," the release said.

"Many patients are at higher risk for severe illness, hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses."

Last week, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health urged people to be cautious during the holiday season because the province is experiencing an early flu season.

"If we're not careful, there's a lot of potential for passing viruses around as we socialize, which is not so much the norm in typical years, so I'm asking Nova Scotians to be very careful about your social activities," Dr. Robert Strang said Friday.

Although the general public is not allowed to visit patients, the health authority does allow a certain number of support persons in certain situations.

The release said patients who can have one support person at a time include:

those younger than 19 in outpatient settings;

hospital inpatients;

patients in emergency departments;

anyone on a prenatal visit, including for ultrasounds;

those receiving ambulatory care;

and patients infected with COVID-19.

Those who can have two support persons at a time include:

anyone younger than 19 who is admitted to hospital, or is having day surgery;

patients in intensive care, and critically ill patients in emergency departments;

and patients who are in labour and giving birth.

People receiving palliative care or are nearing end of life, and those receiving medical assistance in dying, can have three support persons.

The news release said additional support people may be permitted for compassionate reasons. It also said support persons and staff must wear masks to prevent the spread of illnesses.

"Nova Scotia Health staff continue to work to keep all of us safe. Please be kind to one another and to the staff who are working hard to serve you. We appreciate your ongoing support and cooperation."

