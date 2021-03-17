Cape Breton Regional Hospital gets $5.7M for a new roof and flooring

Cape Breton Regional Hospital will be getting a new roof and improved flooring to increase the facility's lifespan, part of a $5.7-million restoration project announced Wednesday.

The funding will be used to replace the building's 25-year-old roof, and to repair and restore hospital flooring.

Separate funding

The funding is in addition to $38 million already announced for health-care redevelopment in Cape Breton, the MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier Derek Mombourquette said.

"This is completely separate from all the other money that's going towards infrastructure that's already going on here."

Both levels of government say the infrastructure improvements will help extend the life of the regional hospital in Sydney. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

'We need it'

Mombourquette told reporters projects are meant to help maintain the resources that already exist in the region.

"This building is still going to be well-used into the future," he said. "We need it [and] we need to do the upkeep on that."

The project will be jointly funded by the federal and provincial levels of government, with $4.5 million coming from Ottawa's COVID-19 resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Nova Scotia will cover roughly $1.2 million.

MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier and cabinet minister Derek Mombourquette said the province will chip in more than $1 million dollars to replace the hospital's aging roof and repair and rehabilitate its flooring. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

"We've heard Canadians loud and clear, we've heard Cape Bretoners loud and clear — that health is at the forefront of the priorities," said MP for Sydney-Victoria Jaime Battiste.

Officials say infrastructure projects help improve access to care and help to retain and recruit health-care professionals.