Province's first hospice residence opens its doors in Halifax
As many as 200 patients per year could be served starting at the end of this month
Hospice Halifax, the province's first hospice residence, celebrated its opening Wednesday by cutting a ribbon on Francklyn Street.
The $7-million facility will provide a residence for people who need care but no longer require hospital care and treatment is no longer an option.
"It's impossible to express the level of gratitude we feel for the years of ongoing support we've received from our funding partners, donors, volunteers and community members," Gordon Neal, CEO of Hospice Halifax, said in a news release.
The facility will welcome patients and families by the end of the month.
Patients who wish to book a room can do so with the assistance of a health-care professional by making a request for assessment.
Each room has a different design, decor and colours. The hospice made sure to provide comfort for its patients by designing home-like rooms as much as possible.
For now there are 10 beds. The goal is 30.
The hospice features a family kitchen, dining room, living room, a children's play room, outdoor terraces and garden, overnight accommodation for families, a house kitchen for patient meals and quiet areas. There is also a centre to provide training and education.
"This wonderful facility will have a positive impact on so many Nova Scotia patients and families, as loved ones receive the best of end-of-life care," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.
Fifthy clinical-care workers, supported by a nurse manager, a medical director and about 100 volunteers, will provide care.
With files from Amy Smith
